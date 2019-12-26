State Street Corp Acquires 4,697 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.70% of Forrester Research worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.98 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.78. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORR. Sidoti began coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.