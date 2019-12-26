State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

BSAC opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

