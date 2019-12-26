State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.03% of Arrow Financial worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $217,264. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

