State Street Corp Buys 2,808 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

