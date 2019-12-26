State Street Corp Buys 49,874 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.28% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

RRD opened at $4.22 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

