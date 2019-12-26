State Street Corp Buys 64,710 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.74% of A10 Networks worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. A10 Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $532.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BWS Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

