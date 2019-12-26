State Street Corp Buys 6,903 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.86% of Spartan Motors worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.46. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $618,625. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.