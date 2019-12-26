State Street Corp Decreases Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of Ducommun worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ducommun by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $53.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

