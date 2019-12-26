State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SID. Citigroup cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SID stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

