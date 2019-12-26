State Street Corp Grows Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.40% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

