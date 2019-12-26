State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.50% of Smart Global worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 281,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

SGH stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

