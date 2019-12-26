State Street Corp Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,026 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Equity BancShares worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

EQBK opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.