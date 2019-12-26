State Street Corp Has $8.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after purchasing an additional 221,432 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $128.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

