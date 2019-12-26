State Street Corp Has $8.99 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.88% of PC Connection worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

