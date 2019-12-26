State Street Corp Has $9.05 Million Position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Watford worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of WTRE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Watford Hldg Ltd has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

