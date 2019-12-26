State Street Corp Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.86% of Urogen Pharma worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 76.9% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $713.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

