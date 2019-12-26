State Street Corp Has $9.31 Million Stake in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,034.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $551,150.00. Also, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $170,625.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $8.86 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $525.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.