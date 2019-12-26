State Street Corp Has $9.49 Million Position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.66% of Akcea Therapeutics worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

