State Street Corp Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,445 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.56% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

DPLO stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.92. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

