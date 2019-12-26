State Street Corp Increases Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of United States Cellular worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $3,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

