State Street Corp Increases Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 189.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.43% of Apollo Medical worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 102,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Sim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Insiders bought 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

