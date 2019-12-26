State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 150.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 89,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHIL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.40 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.25 per share, with a total value of $71,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,652.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $512,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.57 and a 52-week high of $167.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.29%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $9.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

