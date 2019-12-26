State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.15% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 138,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Hometrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.