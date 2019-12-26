State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.90% of The Hackett Group worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

