State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.13% of DHT worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DHT by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 603,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DHT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

