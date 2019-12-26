State Street Corp Makes New $8.99 Million Investment in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,076,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000. State Street Corp owned 1.02% of BBVA Banco Frances as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.67.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

