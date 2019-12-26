State Street Corp Purchases 33,299 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.87% of Express worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 285.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Express by 19.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Express by 142.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Express by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 574,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

