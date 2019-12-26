State Street Corp Purchases 386,724 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.04% of Avrobio worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avrobio by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.66. Avrobio Inc has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.