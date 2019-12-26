State Street Corp Purchases 55,396 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.62% of Nlight worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Nlight Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

