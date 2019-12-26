State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.08% of Cowen worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cowen by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

