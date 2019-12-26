State Street Corp Raises Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.24% of Powell Industries worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 147.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of POWL opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $582.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.