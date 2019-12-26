State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.92% of Clearwater Paper worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

In related news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLW opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.