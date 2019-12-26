State Street Corp Sells 184,789 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.00% of Prothena worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Prothena by 30.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prothena by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 119.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 136.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.