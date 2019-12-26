State Street Corp Sells 256,854 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.22% of Enel Chile worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enel Chile by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,466,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 999,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 269,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 890,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE:ENIC opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Enel Chile SA – has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.