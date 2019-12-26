State Street Corp Sells 32,141 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.01% of Shoe Carnival worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $528.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

