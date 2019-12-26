State Street Corp Sells 35,337 Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTM opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.30. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

