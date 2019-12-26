State Street Corp Sells 40,942 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,942 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 257,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 430,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.