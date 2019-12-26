State Street Corp Sells 9,717 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Vectrus worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 147.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEC opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $579.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.