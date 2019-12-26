State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,046 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of Garrett Motion worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 615,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

