State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.55% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

