Stealth Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $5,051.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001306 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007876 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00052024 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,256,260 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

