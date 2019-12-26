Stipend 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $141,224.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00543378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00232413 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001818 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,465,733 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

