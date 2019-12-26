STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $12,042.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

