Substratum 1-Day Volume Tops $6,583.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $6,583.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, OKEx and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Bitbns and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

