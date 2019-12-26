Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) CFO Purchases $95,000.00 in Stock

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

Shares of SPNVD remained flat at $$4.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,469 shares.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

