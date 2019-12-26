Swap Price Tops $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a market capitalization of $351,744.00 and approximately $260,148.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

