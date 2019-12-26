SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.23 million and $1.65 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.05989398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

