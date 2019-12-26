Swing (SWING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Swing has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $51,736.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,399,530 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

