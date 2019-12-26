Swipe Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Swipe has a total market cap of $69.96 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00015522 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

