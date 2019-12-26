Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $179,755.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and $179,755.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Binance and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00557630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,201,616 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

